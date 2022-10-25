Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Herald & Review
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Herald & Review
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
The real estate market in the United States has been decidedly unpredictable for the past couple of years. Many investors and industry analysts (myself included) thought that home prices would trend downward at the onset of the pandemic -- and the exact opposite happened. Home prices spiked, with gains of...
Herald & Review
An Activist Investor Steps in at Salesforce and Splunk
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Asit Sharma discuss:. Starboard Value's recent stakes in Splunk and Salesforce. Dan Loeb's push for a spinoff at Colgate-Palmolive. Layoffs at Microsoft. Plus, Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp and Fool contributor Matt Frankel discuss how your home fits into...
Comments / 0