hcplive.com
Certain Vitamin D Receptor Polymorphisms Correlated with Vitiligo Susceptibility
New research demonstrated a correlation between specific VDR polymorphisms and patients’ liability of having vitiligo. A recent meta-analysis found that ApaI and BsmI vitamin D receptor (VDR) polymorphisms were correlated with vitiligo susceptibility. The analysis, led by Young Ho Lee, MD, PhD, of Korea University Medicine’s Department of Rheumatology,...
hcplive.com
The Prevalence of EoE in IBD Patients
Approximately 2% of patients with Crohn’s disease also have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), while 1.6% of patients with ulcerative colitis have EoE. In research presented during the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting in Charlotte, investigators from the Cleveland Clinic found 41,670 patients with EoE in a database of over 70 million individuals.
hcplive.com
Rare Disease Report Podcast: FDA Reviews Combination Therapy for Pompe Disease
The Pompe disease community is anticipating the pivotal FDA decision for AT-GAA, a combination therapy for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) that has the potential to expand the armamentarium of physicians. Pompe disease expert Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, Associate Chair of Pediatrics, Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center, University of...
hcplive.com
FDA Defers Action on Novel Pompe Disease Therapy Cipaglucosidase Alfa, AT-GAA Decision
Aside from the inability to fulfill the site inspection, there was no other reason for the FDA deferral. The approval of the combination drug candidate's 2 components are still expected. The FDA has issued a Deferred Action Letter in regard to today's anticipated decision on AT-GAA for the treatment of...
hcplive.com
Christopher Bunick, MD, PhD: Following Up on Benzene Exposure Risk
After the announced recall of dry shampoo products by Unilever this month, dermatologists anticipate an uptick in patient concerns. Unilever’s recent voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo products due to increased risk of high benzene exposure has sparked consumer concern and, in some cases, outcries from health experts who have observed patterns of such issues recently recurring within US self-care products.
hcplive.com
Intraocular Pressure Variability Associated with Structural Changes in Glaucoma
High IOP variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer thinning rate in patients with glaucoma. New findings indicate intraocular pressure (IOP) variability was independently associated with retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness changes in a study cohort of patients with glaucoma, even after adjustment for mean IOP in follow-up.
