Harsin, Shenker say effort and preparation hurting Tigers in losing streak
AUBURN, Alabama—After eight games in his first season with the Auburn Tigers, Bryan Harsin had his football team at 6-2 overall with wins over LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss to his credit. Since that time the TIgers have three wins in the last 13 games with Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri the only victims.
In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's fourth straight loss
AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin now owns a loss to every other team in the SEC West in less than two seasons, as Auburn fell to Arkansas for the first time since 2015 with a 41-27 home loss Saturday afternoon. Here's everything Auburn's head coach, who has now lost eight of his last nine SEC games, said after the loss to the Razorbacks.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) with a 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The win snapped the Hogs' six-game losing streak against the Tigers and was the first road victory for Arkansas in the series since 2012. The...
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Auburn channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back on the road this weekend as they take on the Auburn Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The Razorbacks will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Tigers, who hold a 19-11-1 lead in the all-time series between the two programs.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
Alabama woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home.
1 dead, 1 jailed following shooting in Selma
One man is dead and another behind bars following a shooting in Selma. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gaines Avenue, said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge. Killed was 23-year-old Qwadevine Dewayne...
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
