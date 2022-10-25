Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
WTVCFOX
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
WTVCFOX
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
WTVCFOX
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
WTVCFOX
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb
KNOXVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb. CSS and Webb played for a region championship in Knoxville on Friday Night.
Comments / 0