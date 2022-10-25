Read full article on original website
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?
Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License
Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
Southern Tier Gets $300,000 for Highway Safety Improvements
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $48 million in funding to improve highway safety, with $300,000 of it coming to the Southern Tier. Highway safety is always a concern in New York. To put it delicately, New Yorkers move fast. We're always in...
Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties
All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and 3.9 percent. Broome’s rate was 3.3 percent.
What’s New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Candy is without a doubt the absolute best part of Halloween, and now we know which candy New York loves to fill their trick or treat bowls with. According to Ben George at Candystore.com, using consumer data spanning the last 15 years, when it comes to New Yorkers' favorite candy nothing beats Sour Patch Kids. So if you still haven't bought your Halloween candy, now you know which one will make you the most popular house on the block. Hot Tamales and Candy Corn finished second and third respectively.
Legal Action Against Central NY Ski Operators for Alleged Monopoly
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Intermountain ski business for buying its competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, then shutting it down to direct skiers to its own mountains. James says she also ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Greek Peak and Intermountain that prohibited Greek Peak from...
Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier
Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
New York State University Professions Urge More $ for Central NY Campuses
The union that represents State University of New York faculty and staff is warning projected operating deficits at several SUNY campuses threaten public higher education across Central New York. United University Professions and several Central New York lawmakers are calling on the state to fully fund SUNY Cortland, SUNY College...
Home on Dedrick Hill Road Damaged by Fire
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a two-alarm blaze late in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 26 that damaged a home in the Town of Chenango. Firefighters and equipment from about a half-dozen companies were called to a home at 6 Dedrick Hill Road at around 3:30 p.m. with several calls coming into to emergency communications about smoke coming from the house.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
