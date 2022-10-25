ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. Haunted Tri-Cities:...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee

(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ERWIN, TN

