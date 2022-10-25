Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Diddy Replaces Kanye West On List Of 2022’s Wealthiest Hip Hop Artists, Becomes Billionaire
According to a new report from former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, Diddy has replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest Hip Hop artists. Additionally, Jay-Z remains in his spot as the wealthiest Hip Hop artist in North America, with a $1.5 billion net worth. Earlier this year, Ye was in second place on the list of Hip Hop’s highest earners with $250 million in earnings for 2021, but after his deal with Adidas was severed over his anti-Semitic comments, he’s slipped to third.
BET
Megan Thee Stallion Set For Apple Music Live Special Performance From Los Angeles
Megan Thee Stallion will take to the Apple Music Live stage for a special performance in December. The three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar will become the latest artist for the exclusive live performance series on Apple Music, which has featured some of the biggest stars in music. Meg’s upcoming performance will...
BET
SZA, LaKeith Stanfield Are Partners In Crime In ‘Shirt’ Music Video
After more than a year-and-a-half, SZA’s “Shirt” has gone from an unreleased snippet that went viral on TikTok to a full-fledged single release with a proper video to accompany it. Directed by Dave Meyers, the TDE singer’s new visual stars her alongside LaKeith Stanfield as partners in...
BET
Akon Shares How He Received $1 Billion In Credit From China
"Forever honored. Granny Gran," London captioned her Instagram post. “Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. “I win all the time. I lose all the time too… I just feel like if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said.
BET
IDK Drops New Single And Video For “Monsieur Dior”
IDK has been dropping a steady stream of quality music over the past few years, and his latest song and video for “Monsieur Dior” is no different. The track, produced by CashMoneyAP and himself, features a sample of Cortex’s “Huit Octobre 1971,” which fans of the late MF DOOM would appreciate.
BET
Jaleesa Jaikaran Models Three Eras of Makeup for Halloween
Halloween is upon us and as BET News' Andre Showell reports, some use the holiday as a chance to put ignorance and hate on parade. Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek talk with Fallon King and Felisha King from Cherish about their impact on the Atlanta music scene, working with family, and their top women emcees.
Comments / 1