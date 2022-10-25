According to a new report from former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, Diddy has replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest Hip Hop artists. Additionally, Jay-Z remains in his spot as the wealthiest Hip Hop artist in North America, with a $1.5 billion net worth. Earlier this year, Ye was in second place on the list of Hip Hop’s highest earners with $250 million in earnings for 2021, but after his deal with Adidas was severed over his anti-Semitic comments, he’s slipped to third.

