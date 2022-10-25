ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested after Barricaded in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his Office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun. Deputies were dispatched to...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wrong-way crash with Dublin police leaves driver dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line

Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

