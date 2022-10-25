Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet …. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. Pioneers pummel Erskine, reach eight wins for first …. Pioneers pummel Erskine, reach eight wins for first time since 2008. WCSO Trunk...
2 Persons Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Bristol Highway in Johnson City on Thursday afternoon. According to a Johnson City Police Department spokesperson, the crash was a head-on collision. Officers arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m.
wcyb.com
Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion
A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
erwinrecord.net
Church announces different location for food distribution
Due to a death in at the church, a food distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, will be moved to the Unicoi County High School student parking lot. Please follow directions from the traffic control volunteers. PLEASE NOTE: The parking lot will not be open until 4 p.m. due to the students leaving school, so please don’t come to the parking lot until 4 p.m.
DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Americans Are Moving Away From Cities To Get The Most Affordable Price
Johnson City, TN, nabbed the number one spot on the latest quarterly Wall Street Journal / Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Johnson City, TN, boasts an average home price of $379,000 – about 11% less than the national median. Most of the top 10 markets were primarily in the...
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department taking back on Saturday
The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday. The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
wataugaonline.com
Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning
Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
