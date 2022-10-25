ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City

AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet …. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. Pioneers pummel Erskine, reach eight wins for first …. Pioneers pummel Erskine, reach eight wins for first time since 2008. WCSO Trunk...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
supertalk929.com

Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion

A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Church announces different location for food distribution

Due to a death in at the church, a food distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, will be moved to the Unicoi County High School student parking lot. Please follow directions from the traffic control volunteers. PLEASE NOTE: The parking lot will not be open until 4 p.m. due to the students leaving school, so please don’t come to the parking lot until 4 p.m.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall

A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Americans Are Moving Away From Cities To Get The Most Affordable Price

Johnson City, TN, nabbed the number one spot on the latest quarterly Wall Street Journal / Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Johnson City, TN, boasts an average home price of $379,000 – about 11% less than the national median. Most of the top 10 markets were primarily in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. event helping feed local families

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every day, people deal with food insecurity but one event is aimed at changing that. Event organizers with the People loving People Thanksgiving Dinner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their plans. They hope to feed thousands of Hawkins County residents this year and want […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Police Department taking back on Saturday

The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday. The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning

Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy