Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be

One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Where To Find Wyoming’s Best FREE Campsites

If you love the great outdoors you know that Wyoming is filled with hidden places that are some of the most beautiful that North America has to offer. Did you know that there are many outdoor places in Wyoming where camping is free?. You'll just need to know how to...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water

A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming

Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
WYOMING STATE
