Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
Where To Find Wyoming’s Best FREE Campsites
If you love the great outdoors you know that Wyoming is filled with hidden places that are some of the most beautiful that North America has to offer. Did you know that there are many outdoor places in Wyoming where camping is free?. You'll just need to know how to...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water
A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
cowboystatedaily.com
Axes And Alcohol: Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Creating New Class Of Liquor License
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ace’s Range owners April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, want to be add alcohol sales to help bolster business at their indoor golf simulator in Cheyenne. Being allowed to serve liquor would be another contributing asset for their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
