Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
The K-9s of SWCSO part 3: Deenna
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The third and final K-9 at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office is K-9 Deputy Deenna. Deenna came to the United States after beginning her training in the Netherlands. By far she is the smallest of the K-9 unit, weighing in at only about 60 pounds, however, size does not limit this little powerhouse in any way.
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
City of Green River to get $6.25 million in ARPA Funds
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds. The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum...
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy
ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
Special committee formed as a result of last night’s city council workshop in RS
Rock Springs, Wyoming – A special council meeting was held Wednesday, October 26, after a decision could not be made regarding the initial reading of additional human trafficking, massage therapy establishment ordinances were proposed at the October 18 Rock Springs City Council Meeting. Council members, Mayor Kaumo, and City Attorney Richard Beckwith were among some of the members in attendance at the workshop.
