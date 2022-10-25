Read full article on original website
25 Spot-On Fan Reactions To "Love Is Blind" Season 3 So Far
The consensus is in: we have two clear villains.
Polygon
After The School for Good and Evil, watch these movies
The School for Good and Evil has quietly dominated the Netflix top 10 in October. And while reviews are all over the place, director Paul Feig’s take on the much-loved fantasy series seems to be hitting with the intended audience — mainly, anyone in need of a Harry Potter alternative as the Fantastic Beasts movies try to figure themselves out. C’est la vie.
Polygon
The Witcher season 4 coming to Netflix, but without Henry Cavill
Ahead of the third season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher comes confirmation of a fourth season, but with a major change: Actor Henry Cavill is stepping aside as Geralt of Rivia. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, Independence Day: Resurgence). On their respective...
Polygon
Sonic the Hedgehog’s new Netflix show goes weird places in December
A new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series is heading to Netflix — and to a multiverse of new worlds called the Shatterverse — this December. Sonic Prime delivers “the Sonic you know and love,” Netflix says, but with a multi-dimensional twist. Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Rouge the Bat, and Big the Cat are all here, but thanks to the malicious meddling of Dr. Eggman, Sonic Prime is taking Sega’s sassy hedgehog to some dark places — including one universe where longtime gal pal Amy is more machine than hedgehog and cheery sidekick Tails skulks around like a mechanized spider.
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
11 Incredibly Spooky Stories From The Making Of Horror Movies That Are Honestly Scarier Than The Movies Themselves
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Twitter's Hunger Games: Elon Musk oversees a weekend of coding sprints, stack ranking, and boot-licking as some employees fight to keep their jobs.
The billionaire took over Twitter late Thursday and is expected to enact layoffs on Monday, according to people familiar with the situation.
Polygon
Netflix’s Key & Peele reunion Wendell & Wild is a crafting miracle with a big story problem
For fans of Henry Selick’s stop-motion work, including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, the most significant thing about his new movie, Wendell & Wild, may just be that he managed to finish it. He’s spent the 13 years since Coraline developing projects that never saw the light of day, and it’s exciting to see his work back on screens, in all its startling, unlikely, adorably weird detail.
People Are Sharing The Most Bizarre Experiences They've Had At Work, And It's Completely Unhinged
"At some point, one of the employees threw a chair at the other."
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is a masterpiece, in the worst way
I feel like it’s in the spirit of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to try to be as dispassionate and schematic as possible, so to begin with, let me outline that there are 17 missions in this campaign. Six of them are good. Five of them are what we might conversationally describe as “OK.” Three of them are bad. And the other three are some of the worst that the creators of Call of Duty, be they Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, or others, have ever produced.
Polygon
The Batman was always meant to be a Halloween movie
“This must be your favorite night of the year, huh, pal? Happy fuckin’ Halloween.” —Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman. Batman was always built for Halloween. You really can’t get more Halloween-y than someone who dresses up like a bat and runs around in the streets, fighting a rogues’ gallery that includes a scary clown and a woman in a sexy cat costume. Tim Burton recognized that when he set the events of Batman Returns during Christmas, to contrast his hero against Gotham City’s distinctly gothic backdrop. And Matt Reeves recognized it in his moody superhero reboot The Batman, which is expressly set around the end of October. COVID-19 delayed Reeves’ film by nearly two years, and it finally hit theaters with an inauspicious early-March release date. But now that it’s available on streaming, we can finally watch The Batman in October — the time of year it was always designed and intended for.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 has a new executive producer with an impressive resume
Blizzard has announced a new senior hire to oversee Overwatch development as Overwatch 2 settles in after a rocky launch. Jared Neuss, whose previous credits include Destiny 2 and League of Legends, steps into the role of executive producer and vice president for Overwatch 2. Neuss reports to Walter Kong, the general manager for the whole Overwatch universe, while Aaron Keller remains as game director.
Polygon
WandaVision spinoff starring White Vision to explain what’s up with White Vision
In the final episode of the Marvel Studios Disney Plus series WandaVision, Vision, newly white after his old destroyed body was rebuilt by shady government agents, has an identity crisis and responded by yeeting himself out of the show. Shouting “spinoff, baybeeee,” the fresh white synthezoid rocketed straight into the sky, and out of our lives until the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project would summon him back. Great news: That time may soon be upon us.
