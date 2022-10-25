Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Fed may have to blow up the economy to get inflation under control
The Federal Reserve is most likely going to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday, its fourth straight supersized hike. And it's still possible another rate increase of that magnitude could come in December. But the big question for many investors -- and American...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That's an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
America's largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK. The portable appliance typically...
