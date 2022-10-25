Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seven Hogs Earn All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Arkansas had seven student-athletes placed across the three All-SEC teams, the league announced on Sunday. Forward Anna Podojil makes her fourth straight appearance on the First Team and is Arkansas’ only selection. Her senior season has been historic, as she tied the program’s all-time goals record (44) last week and became the program’s all-time points leader earlier this season. Podojil has started every game this season and her seven goals lead the team, tied with second-teamer Ava Tankersley. She was named National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week for notching a brace against Grand Canyon and scoring a goal at No. 13 BYU.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts Second ITF Pro Tournament of Fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host its second professional tournament of the fall as some of the best young players from around the world will head to Arkansas to compete in the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6. The tournament will...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Rally but Fall in Fifth to Gators
A day after being shut out by the No. 14 Gators, the Hogs put up their best fight in the series finale against Florida and forced a fifth set, but ultimately fell 3-2 on Sunday. Arkansas is now 14-7 on the season and moves to 5-6 in conference. Florida is...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Golf Concludes Round Two of Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The No. 14 Arkansas women’s golf team is now in a tie for eighth place after two rounds at the Battle at the Beach hosted by TCU. Arkansas shot 3-over par as a team today to slip down one spot on the team leaderboard and is at 10-over 578 (291-287) through the first two rounds. The Razorbacks are tied with Clemson with both teams being two strokes behind seventh-place Mississippi State. Tournament host TCU leads the way with a 9-under 559.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Blanked By Gators in Series Opener
The Razorbacks resumed action on the road Saturday in the first of two matches against the Gators of Gainesville, but the home team made quick work of the Hogs with a 3-0 match sweep. The match was just the second time that Arkansas has been swept this season. The Razorbacks...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Falls in 2nd Exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off against Auburn from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11:00am on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or through the ESPNapp on your phone, tablet or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). How to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Defeat Auburn on the Road 41-27
1Q, 3:10 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson on the keeper forces his way into the end zone to put Arkansas on the board. Jefferson finds Haselwood for a 20 yard gain on third down to keep the drive alive. 2Q, 10:27 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson with his second rushing...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Finish Day One of Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The No. 14 Arkansas women’s golf team has completed the first of three rounds of the Battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Arkansas is 7-over par to stand in seventh place in the 17-team field with a 291. The Razorbacks are two shots behind sixth-place North Texas, as well as nine shots behind leader Ole Miss.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Podojil Ties All-Time Goals Record in 6-0 Win over Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (11-3-3, 6-2-2 SEC) defeated Kentucky 6-0 on senior night in the program’s largest SEC victory since 1999. Senior forward Anna Podojil’s 44th career score was one of the six, which tied Arkansas’ all-time goals record. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara tallied her...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Riley Named SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman defender Ella Riley was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Friday. Riley played all but six minutes in Arkansas’ dominating 6-0 win over Kentucky Thursday night. She helped her squad to its SEC-leading 11th shutout of the season and was vital in breaking up the Wildcat attack and holding them to a single-digit shot total.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
HOW TO FOLLOW: Arkansas Basketball at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks visit #12 Texas for a charity exhibition game on Saturday. Tipoff from the Moody Center – the Longhorns’ new home for basketball – is at 3:00 pm CT. How to Follow:. – Live Stats: Texas Live Stats. – Radio...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks finish in tie for second at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Ms. – Arkansas men finished in a tie for second place at the SEC Cross Country Championships held at the Ole Miss Golf Course, scoring 64 points along with No. 17 Tennessee as No. 22 Alabama claimed the team title with 59 points. The host Rebels were in...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Exhibition Preview: #10 Arkansas at #12 Texas
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at #12 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) What: Arkansas’ final exhibition and the first basketball game in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. When: Saturday – Nov. 29 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Austin, Texas – Moody Center.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Powers to 41-27 Road Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) claimed their first win over Auburn since 2015 after defeating the Tigers 41-27 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. R-Fr. LB Chris Paul Jr.’s sack in the first quarter forced an Auburn FG attempt that was missed, keeping the score knotted up at 0-0.
