Lakewood Township, NJ

VIDEO: Kumzitz with Abie Rottenberg, Shlomo Simcha and Rivie Schwebel at Lakewood Daf Yomi Siyum at American Dream Mall

Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Held in Lakewood for Lifespark Wellness Center, a center for those suffering from Parkinson’s

Rabbonim, dignitaries, doctors and others gather today in Lakewood to celebrate the opening of the Lifespark wellness Center, a Center to assist those suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The event took place at the wellness center, located at Cross River Mills. The new center was dedicated by R’ Chesky Kaufthail....
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PHOTOS: Governor Murphy, Senators Booker And Menendez Mark 10 Year Anniversary Of Superstorm Sandy

A decade after Superstorm Sandy hit New Jersey, devastating the Garden State’s coastal communities, Governor Phil Murphy on Friday toured the Port Monmouth Flood Protection project in Monmouth County to commemorate the anniversary of the storm and to highlight more than $10 billion in federal investments in housing, economic, and flood resilience infrastructure to help rebuild the State and to make it more resilient to future storms.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Bill Would Expand Outdoor Smoking Ban In New Jersey

A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Assembly would, if approved, add a number of areas where smoking would be prohibited. The bill, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington), would revise the New Jersey Smoke Free Air Act to include public areas such as race tracks, sporting events, amusement parks, recreational areas, marinas, historic sites, cemeteries, natural areas, and boardwalks, among others.
NEW JERSEY STATE

