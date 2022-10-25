Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO