ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling Weekly

Wahoo X aims at indoor and outdoor domination with latest expansion

By Simon Smythe
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4lWZ_0ilth2o300

Wahoo has expanded Wahoo X, its training software package, with new features and updates including Outdoor Workouts, integrated Voice Chat, a new virtual Real Road, as well as new structured training plans and cross-training workouts.

Wahoo X consists of separate two apps - Wahoo RGT and Wahoo Systm - which are both available under a single subscription of $14.99.

Wahoo acquired RGT (Road Grand Tours) earlier this year , bundling it with Systm, which itself replaced another Wahoo acquisition, Sufferfest .

While its virtual cycling rival Zwift only recently launched the Hub , its first piece of hardware, Wahoo now has all the hardware and software necessary to dominate the indoor training sphere: there’s a smart bike, a whole range of turbo trainers , heart rate monitor chest straps , speed and cadence sensors, a smart fan, a riser and a desk… and now it will be hoping these updates to Wahoo X will take it one step closer.

What’s new with Wahoo Systm?

Outdoor Workouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWGFM_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Systm, Wahoo X’s training app, is launching a new integration with the Elemnt range of GPS bike computers . Users can now sync their indoor workouts with their Wahoo X device, meaning they can complete structured workouts indoors or outdoors. Once synced, an interval session is displayed on the head unit as a graph  with target power for each block - and once done it syncs back in with the Systm training plan.

If you find it tough to keep the power on indoors, you can also take Wahoo’s notoriously hard 4DP test outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UtIH_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Instead of using one metric (eg FTP in Zwift) Wahoo uses four, with the aim of better targeting your strengths and weaknesses. These are neuromuscular power, maximal aerobic power, threshold power and anaerobic capacity - hence ‘four dimensional power’.

Currently Zwift doesn’t offer an outdoors workout option, though Wahoo’s other competitor, TrainerRoad , does.

New workouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eI9z_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Systm is also growing its library of workouts and videos with new training content that includes the recent release of On Location Portugal, adding to the On Location series. Wahoo says there are now over 750 workouts available on Systm including cycling, yoga, strength & mobility, running, swimming, and mental training.

Zwift has a vast number of workouts by comparison for all amounts of time you can spare - and of course you can create your own, too.

What’s new with Wahoo RGT?

Voice Chat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ccpok_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo RGT is the brand’s virtual riding and racing platform, and that gets a new Voice Chat feature that Wahoo says is designed to further enhance its immersive virtual riding experience. Riders will have the option for voice chat ‘in app’, with other riders, eliminating the need for a third party app such as Discord.

This feature has multiple uses from social chat on group rides through to race radio in the increasingly popular RGT virtual races, which are now approved by five national cycling federations.

Dunoon Crossover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLVgc_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo is launching the ‘Dunoon Crossover’ on RGT - a brand new gravel ‘Real Road’, based on a new destination due to open in Scotland soon.

According to Wahoo this will be the first realistic gravel and mtb experience in the virtual riding category. When the rider hits a singletrack off-road section, the resistance changes based on the ride surface. As in real off-road life, where overtaking on singletrack is not generally feasible, riders must now time their sprints and overtakes or face huge resistance for riding in the virtual hedge.

This addition takes Wahoo’s ‘Real Road’ library to 13. It already includes regions in Belgium, Italy, France, the UK and the USA - De Ronde is there and so is Canary Wharf.

Wahoo says it has also improved and enhanced the ‘Magic Roads’ feature - which allows subscribers to upload their own routes via a GPX file and ride, share and create events on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pbTF_0ilth2o300

(Image credit: Wahoo)

These are not detailed representations like the 13 Real Roads - which, according to Wahoo’s James Vickers, are so accurate that even the traffic lights of the Canary Wharf course are in the right place (though you don’t have to stop on red). The gradients and the distance are replicated in Magic Roads but you’re not getting your ride in the same realism - yet.

According to Mike Saturnia, CEO at Wahoo: “Wahoo X is the ultimate all-in-one app for cyclists offering incredible variety, immersive experiences and comprehensive training.  Whether training indoors or outdoors, our best-in-class hardware products combined with innovative software creates a unique and complete integrated training experience.  Our mission is to build a better athlete in all of us, and the latest enhancements to Wahoo X truly delivers. Our Wahoo Sports Science Team are continuously testing and pushing the limits, so we can offer the best plans, training and expertise when it comes to Wahoo X.”

We say...

Obviously Mike Saturnia would say that, but it looks as though Wahoo is intent on closing the gap. Zwift is still the more popular (though it will never disclose exactly how many subscribers it has at any given time) but for those who want a realistic, immersive experience, don’t want to worry about hardware compatibility, don’t want to bother with third-party apps for communicating and who - perhaps counterintuitively - want the ability to do their workouts outdoors, Wahoo X would be a sound choice.

The subscription costs exactly the same as Zwift’s ($14.99 per month) but some people could be ticking more boxes with Wahoo’s offering.

Comments / 0

Related
Bikerumor

Behind the Scenes: Designing & Testing Bike Helmets with MET

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. How much do you really know about your bicycle helmet? Hopefully, you know that it fits well and looks good, and you may have an awareness of some of its fancier features, like its rotational impact protection technology, its dual- or single-density EPS, its retention system adjustability, and so on, but what do you really know about how it has been tested, and thus how it might behave when you take a knock?
insideevs.com

French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup

French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
The Independent

Bikepacking Norfolk’s Rebellion Way on a two-wheeled adventure

In the golden savannah of England’s late summer, we cycle wheel in groove through a field of stubble. The double line dirt track leads us across the empty field, its cut hay baled high in square stacks. Overhead, cirrus clouds adorn the pale blue sky in delicate sweeps like an artist’s brush stroke. This is not the Norfolk I expected. There are no fens, beaches or wide waterways. It feels like a homecoming.I’m here to test out the Rebellion Way – a 365km new bikepacking route across Norfolk. It’s been designed by Cycling UK especially with beginners in mind. Which...
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

257
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy