Montana State

103.7 The Hawk

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
KTVZ

Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way

We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
Alt 95.7

How To Avoid The Winter Blues In Montana

Speaking as somebody who used to only leave the house by force, I know about the winter doldrums. Even if you've already seen a few Treasure State winters already, the chills in the air aren't the only thing plaguing Montanans in the colder months. Long nights, high energy bills, and even the impact of the holidays can leave you feeling a bit blue.
centraloregondaily.com

Conservation groups sue over Montana wolf harvest rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana alleging that wolf hunting laws passed in 2021 and the resulting increased quotas violate the state Constitution and federal law. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday asking for the new...
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Fairfield Sun Times

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY
eastidahonews.com

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

