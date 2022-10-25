ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Prep Academies could see two schools' charters revoked

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders at Urban Prep Academies want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to step in to stop the Chicago Board of Education from revoking the charters for two of its schools.

Chicago Public Schools leadership has recommended the board revoke the charters from Urban Prep's campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville, citing financial mismanagement and allegations of sexual misconduct by the schools' founder .

If the Chicago Board of Education revokes the schools' charters, the district would take over the schools.

Urban Prep has said the claims of wrongdoing are being used to undermine its leadership, and the conditions CPS has set to have the schools' charters reauthorized are unreasonable.

The school board is set to vote on the issue on Wednesday.

