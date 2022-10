John Deere opening new office in West Loop Tuesday 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- John Deere is opening in the West Loop Tuesday.

The farming giant is set to open it's new office on the 18th floor of 800 West Fulton Market. The office will serve as the hub for John Deere's IT team.

That team is building a new e-commerce platform, which the company describes as "Amazon for farmers."