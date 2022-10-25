ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Georgia Supreme Court rules Newton County resident has standing to sue over Confederate statue removal

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia’s elections during the pair’s final debate Sunday before Georgia’s Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state’s economy. Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying “it’s not my desire to go move the needle any further.” But he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying that “we’ll look at those when the time comes.” Abrams pointed out that equivocation, saying, “Let’s be clear, he did not say he wouldn’t.” Kemp criticized Abrams as inconsistent on what restrictions she would support. Abrams argued she had not changed her position and said she would support legal abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy