Jackson water crisis could be early test for EPA’s new civil rights and environmental justice arm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu cases. That’s on top of the continued concern for COVID-19. At Children’s of Mississippi, their numbers in the last few days for RSV and the flu have been low. However, they did see a spike in hospitalized children with RSV earlier than usual in August and September.
WDAM-TV
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening. WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road. The sheriff tells...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WDAM-TV
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
WDAM-TV
Visit Jackson talks preparation ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay at JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to the Capital City this weekend, and why wouldn’t they?. ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson State for the big game. Aside from that, it’s sort of like déjà vu. Here we are talking...
WDAM-TV
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
WDAM-TV
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
WDAM-TV
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old is fighting for his life after almost drowning at a Byram daycare. Byram Police said the little boy accidentally fell into a swimming pool while at Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare and Academy Center on Friday. “The police academy doesn’t train us for this,”...
Comments / 0