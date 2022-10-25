‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

A few weeks ago, the Harry Potter fandom and the rest of the world mourned the unanticipated departure of widely beloved actor Robbie Coltrane. Seven days after his passing, the cause of his death became known through the news as shared by several UK media outlets.

According to his death certificate, he passed away at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland, and was reported to have suffered fatally from multiple organ failures complicated by sepsis. Robbie also had a lower respiratory tract infection, heart block, and obesity and was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Additionally, he battled severe osteoarthritis of the knees, with the actor previously disclosing his “constant pain” experience.

Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death revealed – we remember his legacy

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE, Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, 2001

The 72-year-old actor was widely known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, and fans of the franchise were both shaken and heartbroken by the sad news. Several condolences were issued by fans and actors alike, including fellow Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, who posted a tribute on his Instagram that read, “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone, I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue — a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could have played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Daniel Radcliffe also sent out a heartfelt tribute via Deadline, saying, “Robbie is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, and he used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep the morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he passed. He was an incredible actor and lovely man.”

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, 2001, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Emma Watson also shared condolences on her Instagram, saying there was “no better Hagrid” and “he made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Robbie Coltrane’s interview resurfaced after his death

Following the Scottish actor’s death, Decider reported an interview Coltrane did with the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. The details of the interview included Coltrane expressing his thoughts about his acting career in the fantasy film series. “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” he said. “You can be watching in 50 years’ time, easy. I will not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will.”

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, 2002, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Fans quickly reacted to an impactful video clip posted on Twitter. The post generated over 80,000 likes with several profoundly felt tweets from fans and lovers of the star. “This is such a sad day for our wizarding world; raise your wands, Witches and Wizards, for our beloved Hagrid. RIP, you will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, Hagrid, keeper of the keys and Grounds of Hogwarts,” a fan tweeted.