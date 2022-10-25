ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC

