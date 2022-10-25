Read full article on original website
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border
INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Minor earthquake shakes part of western Virginia; schools closed
Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Winter surge? Here’s what we know about COVID in North Carolina for winter 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We may not see the same big spike in COVID-19 cases we saw last winter, but Novant Health infectious disease specialist David Priest says we are likely in for a rough respiratory virus season. In early 2022, North Carolina saw what Priest described as “the biggest spike we had during the […]
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
