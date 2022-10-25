Read full article on original website
Related
Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?
If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to find this out-of-sight community, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
This Might Just Be the Best Ranch in all of South Dakota
It sprawls over a massive 47,000 acres and has some of the best amenities of any ranch in the country. This South Dakota Ranch (and we're not talking about the dressing) has some majestic scenery, and it's also home to some of the best hunting and fishing in the entire nation.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On “2022 Safest States”
A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?. The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states. Turns out Minnesota came in at...
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Minnesota Womans Amazing Cloud Picture Looks Like Ocean Waves
A lady in Minnesota recently posted a picture of some clouds that look like ocean waves in the sky and the folks went nuts!. According to WCCO in Minneapolis Theresa Lucas took the picture of this incredible cloud while she was on the road near Bemidji, Minnesota. The cloud formation...
Wedding Dance Singing And Dropping Your Pants A Minnesota Thing?
At wedding dances in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota they play Billy Joel's “Piano Man” for the last song and all the guys get in a circle and drop their pants...What's Up With That?. Have you been to a wedding reception and seen this? It's a thing. But...
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Find a Job
At last check, there were plenty of jobs out there as employers all over America look to return their staffing rates to pre-COVID levels. But when it comes to where you are going to land that next opportunity, location matters. TOP Agency examined the latest data in five key areas...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock
South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
Check Your Freezer Contaminated Italian Sausage Being Recalled
Check your freezers in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota! Over 7500 pounds of Italian Pork Sausage is being recalled due to contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products have been recalled. The sausage was a product...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0