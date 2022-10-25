PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from Avonworth Middle School and Freedom Area High School spent their Friday morning at the Tull Family Theater in Sewickley for a special documentary screening.Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life tells the story of how the Pittsburgh community came together following the Tree of Life mass shooting.Event organizers said the goal is to help students who live outside the city truly grasp the significance of the event so these kinds of tragedies don't happen again."Antisemitism is everywhere, hate is everywhere, and we need to work with everyone to overcome it and come up with strategies to move forward," said Lori Sisson, Director of Teen Screen."The film really allows people to tell their story from a lot of different perspectives, including youth perspectives," Ross Nugent said. Nugent serves as the Director of Education and Special Programs for the Tull Family Theater.There was a question-and-answer session following the screening, and the students will follow up with more educational activities at their schools.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO