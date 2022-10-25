ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local students view Tree of Life documentary at Tull Family Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from Avonworth Middle School and Freedom Area High School spent their Friday morning at the Tull Family Theater in Sewickley for a special documentary screening.Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life tells the story of how the Pittsburgh community came together following the Tree of Life mass shooting.Event organizers said the goal is to help students who live outside the city truly grasp the significance of the event so these kinds of tragedies don't happen again."Antisemitism is everywhere, hate is everywhere, and we need to work with everyone to overcome it and come up with strategies to move forward," said Lori Sisson, Director of Teen Screen."The film really allows people to tell their story from a lot of different perspectives, including youth perspectives," Ross Nugent said. Nugent serves as the Director of Education and Special Programs for the Tull Family Theater.There was a question-and-answer session following the screening, and the students will follow up with more educational activities at their schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. "It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation." Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Closed Westmoreland County test track looks for new operators

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Earlier this week, Argo AI announced it was closing operations in Pittsburgh after investors pulled out of the autonomous vehicle start-up. In addition to Pittsburgh, Argo AI is shuttering its test track in Westmoreland County. Back in 2019, optimism was riding high after the company announced it was expanding its test track to Westmoreland County. But after this week's news, local leaders are now looking for another firm to come in and use the facility.Argo AI is being absorbed into Ford and Volkswagen, rendering the test track in Westmoreland County a road to nowhere. The move leaves dozens of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Maya

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Maya is a talkative, open and caring young woman. She's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police swarm North Side after shooting outside church funeral service

A funeral service was being held at the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights when gunfire was heard outside the building on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Police roped off much of the area between  Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue during the lengthy investigation. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just after, it alerted another 15 rounds going off in that area. Police said they are still investigating the motive of Friday's shooting, but police did say they believe it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police request help to locate missing teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.Antonio Tolliver was last seen Friday around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons, police said.He's was wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil on the front and black Nike shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 people shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.It was a grim scene after gunfire rang out just before midnight at an apartment complex along Rhine Place.The details we have right now are that one male was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other women were shot. Both are being treated but are in stable condition.Police are still investigating and have not released descriptions of the suspects or a motive.While answers are unclear still in this case, it is sadly yet another recent incidence of violence in our cities, streets, and neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances increase as Halloween approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I hope your little monster's Halloween costume is water-resistant.  Not a lot of rain is expected but a damp and soggy Halloween night looking more and more likely.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosNot much going on with our weather over the next couple of days with me on cloud tracker duty today and tomorrow.  If you're scratching your head and wondering what I am talking about, the biggest issue we will have over the next 48 hours when it comes to the forecast will be cloud cover. While most just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Light Up Night: Plans unveiled for this year's holiday festivities in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some plans have been unveiled for this year's Light Up Night festivities in downtown Pittsburgh!The 61st Light Up Night will officially ring in the start of the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 19, 2022.   The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says that moving the event to a Saturday last year turned out to be a very popular decision with many more people in attendance, with nearly 50% more people traveling more than 50 miles to attend.The Rink at PPG Place grand openingThe UPMC Rink at PPG Place will open on November 18. It will be open...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers downgrade kicker Chris Boswell to out for Sunday's game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers will be without a big part of their special teams when they head to Philadelphia tomorrow. The team announced that kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out with a groin injury.Also out tomorrow is cornerback Josh Jackson. It's still unclear if linebacker TJ Watt will play. The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to activate Watt. You can catch the Steelers-Eagles game tomorrow at 1 p.m. on KDKA.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy Scout Troop 248 brings haunted house back to Oakdale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local Boy Scout troop is getting in on the Halloween spirit!Troop 248 in Oakdale is continuing its tradition of creating a haunted house for the community.The theme this year is a haunted cabin, and they go all out!You can check out the haunted house on Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Oakdale.
OAKDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers could slightly dampen trick-or-treat time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a wonderful, warm final weekend of October! Alert: None.Aware: Scattered showers later tomorrow night through Monday and again Tuesday. Mild week ahead!Clear skies tonight will allow temps to dip into seasonable upper 30s to lower 40s while the sunshine warms us back to the lower-to-mid-60s under clear skies and light wind again early tomorrow afternoon.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!Clouds will begin to build during the afternoon with an approaching disturbance triggering a few late-night showers that will linger into early Monday. These should start to dwindle by evening and trick-or-treat time, but make sure to have an umbrella or clear poncho handy to keep the kids dry as they make their rounds for candy Monday evening!A shower chance will stick around Tuesday but we return to dry weather for the remainder of the week with highs unseasonably warm for early November in the mid to upper 60s and even near 70 next weekend!WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy but dry conditions kickoff the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Little to nothing has changed when it comes to rain chances and Halloween.  I find it a little funny that after days of wrestling with the forecast and trying to decide whether the rain will arrive on Halloween day or the day after, model data today has basically split the difference with a low rain chance on both days. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou should be expecting a damp Halloween day with off-and-on light rain throughout the day. As I mentioned in yesterday's weather blog the biggest issue with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ford disbands Pittsburgh-based Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss

DETROIT (AP) -- Ford said Wednesday that it is disbanding Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it jointly owns with Volkswagen.Executives said they didn't see a path toward turning a profit on fully autonomous vehicles, and it will now focus on partially automated driver-assist systems, which need to be monitored by humans.Ford is taking a $2.7 billion accounting charge to reduce the value of its investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo, and it's writing off a cash investment of about $500 million. Due largely to the noncash accounting charge, Ford reported a net loss of $827 million from July through September.Ford...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 people shot outside North Side church funeral service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said."I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews working on light rail tunnel this weekend, delays expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Riders can expect delays this weekend on "The T." Crews are doing repair work in the Pittsburgh Regional Transit's tunnel between the First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations. Service will be delayed to the Central Business District and the North Shore. Crews are expected to be done by Monday morning. You can always find repair work, updates on delays, and more on the Pittsburgh Regional Transit website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made an impassioned plea to the community Friday, following a shooting during a funeral outside of a Brighton Heights church.Five people were wounded in the shooting, and a sixth victim was injured as people ran from the scene.Just down the street from the crime scene at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, Mayor Gainey, City Councilman Bobby Wilson and law enforcement officials addressed the media. They called for anyone in the community with information on the shooting to get in touch with police or public officials."This should have never taken place today,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizations ready to help people experiencing homelessness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the cold weather sets in, Pittsburgh organizations are stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness. At Light of Life Rescue Mission, community groups and leaders gathered Thursday in a show of strength in the fight against homelessness. In a press conference, community organizers laid out efforts to do everything this coming winter, including helping those experiencing food insecurity, giving clothing to those in need, and finding shelter for all."There should never ever, ever be a child living in those situations," said AJ Jefferson of the Homeless Children Education Fund. "And with us coming together, we're trying to ensure that never happens here.""We, along with others who are here, are the voice for those who are voiceless," said Darnell Leonard, reverend of Sanctuary of Praise. "They need a voice. We will continue to be that voice for those impacted by homelessness, to bring them out of the cold."With colder weather already starting to set in, the programs are coming just in time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
