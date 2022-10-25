Read full article on original website
'Dads on Duty' in DeSoto ISD working to make a difference in local schools
DESOTO, Texas — About 15 miles from Downtown Dallas, you will find the City of Desoto. The All-American city is one of the oldest settlements in North Texas. DeSoto is currently boasting a brand new look and logo. Its motto is "So Much to Love." In this community, you’ll...
klif.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he was drinking on the job, officials said. The Fort Worth Police Department fired Lieutenant Richard Perez on Thursday after an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit back in May that "Perez consumed alcohol while he was on-duty."
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Rowlett High School: 3 students arrested in connection to report of handgun on campus
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett High School was on "secure" status after school administrators received a report of a student with a weapon on campus. The campus was immediately put on "secure" as a precaution and Rowlett police and Garland ISD security immediately launched an investigation, Rowlett Principal Carmen Blakey said in a statement. Police soon determined there was a weapon on campus.
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
Gang member sentenced to 75 years for 2020 killing of Arlington Martin High School student
A gang member was sentenced on Friday to 75 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of an Arlington Martin High School student on a Fort Worth street. Adrian Robinson, 21, was sent to prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on Thursday on the charge of organized criminal activity-murder in the death of 17-year-old Cheyenne Moore on Jan. 12, 2020.
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers continued to search the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out...
Rockwall High School's barbecue team readies itself for another searing season
ROCKWALL, Texas — At a Royse City BBQ joint called Smoke Sessions, part of the Rockwall High School barbecue team is in the midst of a preseason workout. With grills looking like a collection of R2D2s spread out on a side lawn, four team members are searing their best efforts while a TV crew from North Carolina shoots video.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
According to the Arlington Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Arlington on Saturday. The crash happened in the 1300 block of W. Division Street at around 2:50 a.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street.
Former TMS teacher arrested in Richardson by TISD
On Oct. 20, former Texas Middle School art teacher Jason Delezen was booked into Dallas County Jail. Texarkana ISD Police arrested Delezen in Richardson, Texas for an improper relationship with a TISD student that occurred in 2019. He taught at TISD from August 2016 to June 2019. “During his time...
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
Two Dallas police officers struck by a car on Dallas North Tollway overnight, police say
DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured by their own squad car after it was struck by another vehicle and pushed into them along the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday morning, police said. Shortly after 2 a.m. overnight, officers responded to an assist call on the southbound lanes...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Both candidates for Tarrant County district attorney talk about marijuana, abortion laws and the death penalty process
FORT WORTH, Texas — The two people who want to be the next Tarrant County district attorney have worked non-stop to get your vote. Phil Sorrells is a former prosecutor and has worked 25 years as a Tarrant County judge. His opponent, Tiffany Burks, has worked as an assistant Tarrant County district attorney for the past 25 years.
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
