Burleson, TX

klif.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he was drinking on the job, officials said. The Fort Worth Police Department fired Lieutenant Richard Perez on Thursday after an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit back in May that "Perez consumed alcohol while he was on-duty."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Rowlett High School: 3 students arrested in connection to report of handgun on campus

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett High School was on "secure" status after school administrators received a report of a student with a weapon on campus. The campus was immediately put on "secure" as a precaution and Rowlett police and Garland ISD security immediately launched an investigation, Rowlett Principal Carmen Blakey said in a statement. Police soon determined there was a weapon on campus.
ROWLETT, TX
tigertimesonline.com

Former TMS teacher arrested in Richardson by TISD

On Oct. 20, former Texas Middle School art teacher Jason Delezen was booked into Dallas County Jail. Texarkana ISD Police arrested Delezen in Richardson, Texas for an improper relationship with a TISD student that occurred in 2019. He taught at TISD from August 2016 to June 2019. “During his time...
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
