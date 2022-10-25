ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students

FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Steven R. Buck

OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Band,. and shared...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Shawn M. Thorpe

OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy