CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Art Association Of Oswego Presents Exhibition Of Ron Throop Paintings
OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor...
Oswego Opera Theater To Present Lost Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’
OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater, Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
SUNY Oswego Teams Seek Photos For Hockey Military Appreciation Games
OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego men’s and women’s hockey teams will host Military Appreciation Games on consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, respectively, and ask for photos of military members who have impacted the lives of members of the community. Photos would be displayed on the jumbotron...
St. Luke and Oswego County Workforce New York Host Hiring Event Nov. 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton. “We look forward to sharing the...
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
Steven R. Buck
OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Band,. and shared...
SUNY Oswego Student Production ‘After Ashley’ To Open Nov. 9
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Cayuga’s Harlequin Productions Performing Docudrama ‘The Texas Tower Project’
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre troupe Harlequin Productions will tackle one of its most challenging plays in several years with this semester’s production. After several semesters of comedies or lighter dramas, Harlequin Productions will take the stage this fall with “The Texas Tower Project,”...
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Fulton Mayor Michaels Among Invitees To President Biden’s Micron Announcement In Syracuse
FULTON, NY – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse yesterday, Thursday, October 27. “It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring...
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Presents Coast Guard Commemoration Event During Oswego Common Council Meeting
OSWEGO – A commemoration event to honor six former Oswego Coast Guardsmen was presented during last night’s Oswego Common Council meeting public session forum, Monday October 24. Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum Mercedes Niess and H. Lee White Board of Director Vice-President Dr. Robert...
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
Author Jim Farfaglia Presents ‘Historic Snowstorms Of Central New York’ Nov. 2
OSWEGO – The next and final “History on Tap” presentation of 2022 features Fulton native James Farfaglia, who will speak about his new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant in the Clarion Hotel, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.
Shawn M. Thorpe
OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
United Way Annual Diamond Ring Raffle Donated By DuFore’s Jewelers
OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
