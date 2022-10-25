Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 On HBO, Where A New Group Of Troubled Tourists (And Jennifer Coolidge) Visit A Resort In Sicily
The White Lotus was an hit in its first season largely because of Mike White’s writing and directing, but also because it had a number of great performances, most notably by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. But it was also because it was a good satire of how awful privileged people can be to each other and to the people who are working hard so they can have a good time at an exotic resort. Coolidge is back for the show’s second season, but there’s a new setting (Sicily) and Coolidge’s character Tanya is surrounded by a whole new set of...
Oscar Isaac On ‘Moon Knight’ Season Two: “At The Moment, There’s No Official Word” That It’s Happening
The final episode of “Moon Knight” hit Disney+ on May 4, and left fans clamoring for more adventures with Oscar Isaac‘s Mark Spector and Stephen Grant (and Jake Lockley). But will there, in fact, be another season of “Moon Knight”? In an interview with Collider about his new comic book “Head Wounds: Sparrow,” Isaac divulged about the show’s future, and “at the moment, there’s no official word” another installment indeed happening.
‘1923’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel With Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Premieres On December 18 On Paramount+
“1923,” the second “Yellowstone” spin-off series after “1883,” finally has a release date. IndieWire reports that the Paramount+ drama with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren has an official premiere date of December 18 on the streaming platform. It’s the latest series in Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” TV universe about the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in Montana.
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Exits Series & Liam Hemsworth Recast As Geralt For Season 4
The Superman of it all is very real. How serious is Henry Cavill about returning to the Man Of Steel role and re-entering the DC Universe? Well, there’s no more apparent sign that he’s dropping his current money project at Netflix that’s probably paid him handsomely well in the last few years. That’s right, after this third season, Cavill is calling it quits with his lead role in “The Witcher.” Netflix revealed today—in a tweet of all things on a Saturday—some good news: “The Witcher” has received an early fourth season renewal. The bad news, however, is that Cavill is leaving, and the role is being recast with Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”).
Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest’: Writer Jac Schaeffer Developing ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series Starring Paul Bettany
Marvel Studios continues to pump out a multitude of content for Disney+ as the streaming service has thrived thanks partly to the superhero originals alongside the “Star Wars” shows from Lucasfilm. While projects like a “Black Panther” spinoff series and a show focused on Avengers member “Wonder Man” are being developed, there’s still much more to come.
Henry Cavill Says The Previous James Bond Casting Came Down To Him & Daniel Craig
Now that Daniel Craig‘s time as James Bond is over after “No Time To Die,” it’s only healthy for fans of the franchise to speculate who will next don the ruthless and debonair superspy’s black tuxedo. And since Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insists it will take at least a couple of years before they recast the character and start work on a new film, speculation must tide everyone over until there’s an official new Bond.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
'Black Adam' takes top spot at box office again
'Black Adam,' the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters.
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Black Panther’ Cinematographer Autumn Durald Directs Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video For ‘Wakanda Forever’ [Watch]
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is almost out in the world. Already seen by critics, including yours truly, the Marvel film is action-packed and fierce, yes. But as a film that comes in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death and the passing of his Black Panther character T’Challa worked into the film, it’s also a deeply emotional film, filled with melancholy, grief, anger, and many of the complicated feelings that come with the heartache of losing a loved one.
‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel To Direct Next & Final Installment Of Tom Hardy Superhero Series
Against all odds, 2018’s “Venom” and its sequel, last year’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” managed to make $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office. Not bad for two films that cost about $100 million each and that critics mostly reviled. Now, Deadline reports that prep for “Venom 3” is underway, and a new director will take over the franchise for its third and final installment: Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two films in the series. It’s Marcel’s first time as a feature director.
Rihanna Enters Best Original Song Race With ‘Lift Me Up’ From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
It’s been six years since the pop star and now fashion and makeup mogul Rihanna released new music. That changed tonight with the release of “Lift Me Up,” a ballad featured in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And, sorry Gaga fans, once you hear it you’ll realize why it’s now the presumptive favorite to take the Best Original Song Oscar.
‘The Fall Guy’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt In Action Pic
Universal Pictures is best known for its massively popular “Fast & Furious” franchise and the “Jurassic World” series, but the studio is looking to add one more action brand to its slate with “The Fall Guy.” The film will be directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”), who helmed the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” with A-list actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt set to star.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’
British actor Henry Cavill (“The Witcher“) made waves recently by announcing his official return to the Superman role with early development on a sequel to “Man of Steel.” But that’s not the only thing on the horizon as he’s already teamed with director Matthew Vaughn (“The Kingsman” franchise) on the Apple franchise-starter “Argylle” which could give the streaming service its own run of blockbuster-level spy films.
‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel In The Works With ‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu Attached To Direct
George A. Romero‘s 1968 masterpiece “Night Of The Living Dead” is one of the best horror movies ever. And while Romero himself directed sequels to the film, including 1978’s “Dawn Of The Dead” and 1985’s “Day Of The Dead,” it looks like another direct sequel may now be in the works, with “Nanny” director Nikyatu Jusu on board to helm it.
Alexander Skarsgård To Direct & Co-Star With Florence Pugh In Wilderness Thriller ‘The Pack’
Coming off the blood-pumping Viking epic “The Northman” from director Robert Eggers, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”) will be seen next in Brandon Cronenberg’s next movie “Infinity Pool.” But perhaps working alongside all these indie auteurs has activated something in the actor as Skarsgård is about to make his directorial debut soon.
