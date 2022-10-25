ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
starvedrock.media

Chase on I-39 Starts with Shots Fired, Ends with Stop Sticks in Wisconsin

An investigation is underway into an incident that played out Thursday night along Interstate 39 in Starved Rock Country. At about 8:00, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a shooting incident that happened in the area of the Lostant exit. A trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
Delish

Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested

The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
wxpr.org

Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Spectrum celebrates efforts to expand internet access in rural Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Internet service provider Spectrum on Thursday celebrated the completion of projects to extend high-speed internet to underserved areas of Wisconsin. During an event in Rock County, Spectrum representatives touted the company’s efforts as part of the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program to expand access to Wisconsinites. When the company’s expansion is complete, it will have extended...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

17 ATV, UTV Fatalities Reported In Wisconsin So Far This Year

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall. So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets. According to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI

