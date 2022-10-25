Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing expo to date
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest Manufacturing Expo. Vendors say the expo will provide insight and opportunities for those interested in the industry. “Not only northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin in general has great manufacturers. It is a great place. It is a...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
starvedrock.media
Chase on I-39 Starts with Shots Fired, Ends with Stop Sticks in Wisconsin
An investigation is underway into an incident that played out Thursday night along Interstate 39 in Starved Rock Country. At about 8:00, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a shooting incident that happened in the area of the Lostant exit. A trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Delish
Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested
The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
wxpr.org
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy
A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
Spectrum celebrates efforts to expand internet access in rural Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Internet service provider Spectrum on Thursday celebrated the completion of projects to extend high-speed internet to underserved areas of Wisconsin. During an event in Rock County, Spectrum representatives touted the company’s efforts as part of the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program to expand access to Wisconsinites. When the company’s expansion is complete, it will have extended...
drydenwire.com
17 ATV, UTV Fatalities Reported In Wisconsin So Far This Year
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall. So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Reports set 2050 goal to eliminate principal culprit for climate change in Wisconsin
Wisconsin could cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and boost its economy in the process, according to reports released Tuesday by environmental and clean-energy groups. Meeting that timeline “will require aggressive action at virtually every level,” said the organizations, Clean Wisconsin and RENEW Wisconsin, in their announcement...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
