U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 14 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports. In a statement,...
Russia’s Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban Missile Crisis and Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. President had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between...
Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. “We have to do our part...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Russia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region – one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month – also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.
France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain
PARIS (Reuters) – Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. The accusations formed part of Moscow’s strategy “to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the...
Finnish and Swedish PMs assure commitment to join NATO together
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the Nordic neighbours’ prime ministers said on Friday. Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harbouring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups.
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer
BORNHOLM, Denmark (Reuters) – When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark’s easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression. The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000...
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
Ukrainian forces largely in control of key road in the east, says Kyiv
(Reuters) – Ukrainian troops are largely in control of a key road that links two Russian-occupied districts in the east of the country, pro-Kyiv officials said on Friday. After taking swathes of territory in a lighting offensive, Ukrainian forces are now slowly pushing their way east into the Luhansk region and aim to seize the Russian-occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna, which lies 45 km (28 miles) south of Svatove. The towns are the primary settlements in districts of the same names.
President Aoun leaves office as Lebanon’s crisis worsens
BAABDA, Lebanon (Reuters) – Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon’s cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of the failing Lebanese state. Lebanon’s parliament has so far been unable to...
Italy’s Meloni tells Germany’s Scholz measures to cut energy prices are urgently needed
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome’s government said in a statement. “Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at...
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote. Polls suggest Lula is the slight favorite to come back for...
Israel’s election cycle
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israelis go to the polls on Nov. 1 for their fifth election in less than four years. The country has been caught in an election cycle since 2019, amid persistent deadlock between former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rivals on the left, right and centre.
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Brazil’s former leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has sealed an astonishing political comeback, beating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most significant and bruising elections in the country’s history. With 99% of votes counted, Silva, a former factory worker who became Brazil’s...
Czech protesters call for new government, direct gas talks with Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague’s main square was the third organised by...
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move – foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday. Iran had summoned Germany’s ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
