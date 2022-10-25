ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings have a pretty easy quarterback schedule

Being a good football team is the catalyst of making a run at the Super Bowl, but it isn’t the only thing. Another reason that teams make deep runs in the playoffs is simply put in one word: luck.

The 2017 Minnesota Vikings are a prime example of this. They faced a lot of backup quarterbacks and avoided star quarterbacks that season, including only facing Aaron Rodgers for nine plays after breaking his collar bone in their first matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

So far this season, the Vikings have already had the same stroke of luck in not facing top quarterbacks this season. After the first two games where they faced Rodgers and Jalen Hurts, the Vikings have not faced a litany of star players at quarterback.

  • Jared Goff
  • Andy Dalton
  • Justin Fields
  • Teddy Bridgewater/Skylar Thompson

Over the next 11 games, the Vikings do face off against Rodgers, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, but seven of them are solidly in the bottom half of the league.

It’s not all about the quarterbacks, but they are a major part of every football team. If the Vikings continue to have the same stroke of luck that they had in 2017, this could end up being a special season for the purple and gold.

Commanders offense revived, as Washington beats Colts 17-16

Taylor Heinicke’s one-yard quarterback sneak with 22 seconds remaining gave the Commanders a 17-16 win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday. Leading 7-3 at the half, the Washington offense frankly became anemic and looked rather pathetic for all of the third quarter and well into the final quarter. It was so bad for the Commanders; the Colts outgained Washington 169-22 during the stretch, outscoring the Commanders 13-0 to take a 16-7 lead.
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs makes incredible TD catch vs. Bills

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs provided a much-needed spark on Sunday Night Football in Buffalo. Finishing off a 12-play drive, Doubs completed an incredible spinning catch of Aaron Rodgers’ throw and finished the play through contact to create a 19-yard touchdown and cut the Bills’ lead to 14-7 in the second quarter of Sunday night’s showdown.
