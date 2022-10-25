Read full article on original website
Barbara Lynnett McLaurin
Barbara Lynnett McLaurin, 61, of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Monday, August 14, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge Baptist...
Phillip Dwaine "Phill" Tucker
Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home for Mr. Phillip Dwaine Tucker, age 48, of Laurel, who died on October 26, 2022. Bro. Jason Capers and Bro. Colon Rowell will officiate with burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Myron Crocker, David Ellzey, Jimmy McLain, Dexter Landrum, Jason Creel and Kylan Collier.
Etheleen Shattles
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton for Mrs. Etheleen Shattles, age 90, of Richton who died on October 25, 2022. Dr. Venlon Bradford will officiate the service with burial to follow at Brooklyn-Shattles Cemetery in Brooklyn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be 8 grandchildren, Addison Shattles, Brennon Shattles, Austin Parnell, Ashtin Parnell, Logan Bradford, Colin Bradford, Graham Bradford and Luke Bradford.
George Stephen (Steve) Green
George Stephen Green, (Steve), 67, of Louin, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2022. He was at home surrounded by family. Steve loved the Lord and was member of Berean Bible Church at Bay Springs. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Deborah Campbell...
Bulldogs best Taylorsville with home field advantage in the playoffs on the line
Inscribed on the inside of Bay Springs’ 2022 State Championship rings is the team’s motto: “Do what we do.”. Against another unbeaten in Region 4-1A Friday night, Bay Springs did what they do well — ground and pound their way to victory. The Bulldogs defeated Taylorsville on the road 36-20 to remain unbeaten in region play ahead of its regular season finale next week and four quarters from being crowned Region 4-1A Champs.
