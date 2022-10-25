Inscribed on the inside of Bay Springs’ 2022 State Championship rings is the team’s motto: “Do what we do.”. Against another unbeaten in Region 4-1A Friday night, Bay Springs did what they do well — ground and pound their way to victory. The Bulldogs defeated Taylorsville on the road 36-20 to remain unbeaten in region play ahead of its regular season finale next week and four quarters from being crowned Region 4-1A Champs.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO