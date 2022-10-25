Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil‘s bitterly-fought election on Sunday, denying hard right Jair Bolsonaro a second term.The country’s electoral authority said Sunday that the leftist Worker’s Party candidate defeated the incumbent Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied, Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.It marks a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.More follows Read More Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker before deadline for fresh electionsLula takes narrow lead over Bolsonaro as votes counted - liveRepublicans react to violent assault on Paul Pelosi as speaker breaks silence - live

