U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 14 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports. In a statement,...
Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports – Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday. “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement...
Finnish and Swedish PMs assure commitment to join NATO together
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the Nordic neighbours’ prime ministers said on Friday. Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harbouring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups.
Ukrainian forces largely in control of key road in the east, says Kyiv
(Reuters) – Ukrainian troops are largely in control of a key road that links two Russian-occupied districts in the east of the country, pro-Kyiv officials said on Friday. After taking swathes of territory in a lighting offensive, Ukrainian forces are now slowly pushing their way east into the Luhansk region and aim to seize the Russian-occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna, which lies 45 km (28 miles) south of Svatove. The towns are the primary settlements in districts of the same names.
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Ukrainian mortar crew wrestles with ammo shortage, dud shells
FRONT LINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – The Ukrainian mortarmen, hands cupping their ears, turned away from the green tube angled towards their Russian foes entrenched less than a kilometre away as one of their comrades hauled on the firing cord. The crew had expected the flaming blast...
Russia’s Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban Missile Crisis and Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister on Sunday needled Joe Biden over Ukraine, saying that he hoped the U.S. President had the wisdom to deal with a global confrontation similar to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between...
Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer
BORNHOLM, Denmark (Reuters) – When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark’s easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression. The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000...
Kosovo backs off from Serb car plate rule after West warnings
PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo said it will delay a rule to confiscate cars owned by ethnic Serbs who refuse to use local car plates following criticism by Western countries that such a move may aggravate ethnic tensions. Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serb...
Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. “We have to do our part...
Russia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region – one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month – also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.
Czech protesters call for new government, direct gas talks with Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague’s main square was the third organised by...
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits -White House
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit on Nov. 11, the White House said on Friday. Biden will then travel to Cambodia from Nov. 12-13 to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, the White House said in a statement. After that, Biden will visit Indonesia Nov. 13-16 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, it added.
Italy’s Meloni tells Germany’s Scholz measures to cut energy prices are urgently needed
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome’s government said in a statement. “Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Brazil’s former leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has sealed an astonishing political comeback, beating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most significant and bruising elections in the country’s history. With 99% of votes counted, Silva, a former factory worker who became Brazil’s...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
Macron wants to replant 10% of French forest after summer wildfires
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed to replant 1 billion trees within 10 years, or 10% of the French forest, after massive summer wildfires ravaged huge areas of the country, especially in the southwest. Faced with the increased risk of fires amid mounting concern over...
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro in presidential race
Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil‘s bitterly-fought election on Sunday, denying hard right Jair Bolsonaro a second term.The country’s electoral authority said Sunday that the leftist Worker’s Party candidate defeated the incumbent Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied, Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.It marks a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.More follows Read More Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker before deadline for fresh electionsLula takes narrow lead over Bolsonaro as votes counted - liveRepublicans react to violent assault on Paul Pelosi as speaker breaks silence - live
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
