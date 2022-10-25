ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: What are Gen Z’s dreams for the future?

I have weighed in on a lot of issues over the years. As I approach my 75th birthday, I wonder whether my opinion really matters anymore?. On one hand, the insurance commercial – “I know a thing or two, because I’ve seen a thing or two” – causes me to draw on experience when sharing my opinion. On the other hand, I probably won’t be around to see the results of many of the decisions politicians make during what remains of my lifetime. Maybe we should ask those who will be around what their dreams are?
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon

Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

O'Connell runners sweep State Catholic meet titles

A couple of running partners for the Bishop O’Connell Knights cross country team shared in victories at this year’s State Catholic Championship meet at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton. O’Connell junior Molly Weithman dominated the competition to win the girls varsity race, then senior Anthony Lenzini made a...
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School

Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm at the school on Rixlew Lane. School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the officer and school security...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Langley golfers place in Girls State Open

With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually. The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Langley was led...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Man dies after shooting outside Woodbridge 7-Eleven

An 18-year-old Woodbridge man died after a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store. Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin' Donuts as robbers hit two stores

A 29-year-old employee was shot in a Friday morning robbery at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Ridge. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in. Video surveillance...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac's multiple looks pay off in 35-14 victory over Woodbridge

Whether it was borne out of desperation, patience, or just Potomac’s ever-present athleticism, the Panthers used a multiple-set offense and timely defensive pressure to beat host Woodbridge, 35-14, Friday night. For Potomac (4-5 overall, 2-3 in Cardinal District play), a loss could have been disastrous, although not completely fatal...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ashburn

A 19-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Ashburn. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The driver, Asad Kaleem of Ashburn, was traveling west on Gloucester Parkway in the left lane when his white 2018 Honda Civic...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Dumfries

A pedestrian died late Friday after being struck by a car on Dumfries Road near the eastbound ramp off Interstate 95. A 27-year-old Stafford man driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-95 at 9:44 p.m., exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, when he struck a pedestrian as he tried to merge. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking within the roadway, said Prince William County Police Officer Wade Dickinson.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Local teams, runners win district cross country meets

Four teams and two individual runners from the Sun Gazette coverage areas finished first in the Concorde and Liberty district cross country championship meets, all held Oct. 27 on the Burke Lake Park course. The Oakton Cougars swept the Concorde meets, the girls winning with 30 points and led by...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Langley football team to play for first in Liberty District

The Langley Saxons realize their position they are in and are very excited about the opportunity. If the high-school football team wins its final two regular-season games, Langley will at worst be co-champions of the Liberty District, and possibly the outright winner. The Saxons last won a district football championship...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night

Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
ALDIE, VA

