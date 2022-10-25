Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Robert Horan Jr., Fairfax County prosecutor in D.C. sniper case, dies at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Inside Nova
Prince William County's social justice commission opposes Digital Gateway
Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has joined the chorus of entities raising the alarm over the proposed PW Digital Gateway. At its meeting Oct. 20, the commission passed two resolutions raising concerns about the proposal. The project, which calls for 27.6 million square feet of data...
Inside Nova
Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
Inside Nova
Candidate: Biden administration wants to impose Missing Middle on all localities
Arlington residents need to stop local leaders from imposing Missing Middle housing policies, if for no other reason than to send a message to the federal government that top-down housing/zoning changes will not be tolerated. That’s the position of Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee challenging U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th)....
Inside Nova
Decision day looms for PW Digital Gateway data center project in Prince William County
The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1. That’s when the Board of County Supervisors will hold a...
Inside Nova
InFive: Battle of Pageland Lane, Big Whiskey Festival and cooler today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: What are Gen Z’s dreams for the future?
I have weighed in on a lot of issues over the years. As I approach my 75th birthday, I wonder whether my opinion really matters anymore?. On one hand, the insurance commercial – “I know a thing or two, because I’ve seen a thing or two” – causes me to draw on experience when sharing my opinion. On the other hand, I probably won’t be around to see the results of many of the decisions politicians make during what remains of my lifetime. Maybe we should ask those who will be around what their dreams are?
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Inside Nova
Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon
Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
Inside Nova
O'Connell runners sweep State Catholic meet titles
A couple of running partners for the Bishop O’Connell Knights cross country team shared in victories at this year’s State Catholic Championship meet at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton. O’Connell junior Molly Weithman dominated the competition to win the girls varsity race, then senior Anthony Lenzini made a...
Inside Nova
Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School
Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm at the school on Rixlew Lane. School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the officer and school security...
Inside Nova
Langley golfers place in Girls State Open
With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually. The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Langley was led...
Inside Nova
Man dies after shooting outside Woodbridge 7-Eleven
An 18-year-old Woodbridge man died after a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store. Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Inside Nova
Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin' Donuts as robbers hit two stores
A 29-year-old employee was shot in a Friday morning robbery at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Ridge. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in. Video surveillance...
Inside Nova
Potomac's multiple looks pay off in 35-14 victory over Woodbridge
Whether it was borne out of desperation, patience, or just Potomac’s ever-present athleticism, the Panthers used a multiple-set offense and timely defensive pressure to beat host Woodbridge, 35-14, Friday night. For Potomac (4-5 overall, 2-3 in Cardinal District play), a loss could have been disastrous, although not completely fatal...
Inside Nova
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ashburn
A 19-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Ashburn. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The driver, Asad Kaleem of Ashburn, was traveling west on Gloucester Parkway in the left lane when his white 2018 Honda Civic...
Inside Nova
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Dumfries
A pedestrian died late Friday after being struck by a car on Dumfries Road near the eastbound ramp off Interstate 95. A 27-year-old Stafford man driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-95 at 9:44 p.m., exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, when he struck a pedestrian as he tried to merge. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking within the roadway, said Prince William County Police Officer Wade Dickinson.
Inside Nova
Local teams, runners win district cross country meets
Four teams and two individual runners from the Sun Gazette coverage areas finished first in the Concorde and Liberty district cross country championship meets, all held Oct. 27 on the Burke Lake Park course. The Oakton Cougars swept the Concorde meets, the girls winning with 30 points and led by...
Inside Nova
Langley football team to play for first in Liberty District
The Langley Saxons realize their position they are in and are very excited about the opportunity. If the high-school football team wins its final two regular-season games, Langley will at worst be co-champions of the Liberty District, and possibly the outright winner. The Saxons last won a district football championship...
Inside Nova
Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night
Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
Comments / 0