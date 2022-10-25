I have weighed in on a lot of issues over the years. As I approach my 75th birthday, I wonder whether my opinion really matters anymore?. On one hand, the insurance commercial – “I know a thing or two, because I’ve seen a thing or two” – causes me to draw on experience when sharing my opinion. On the other hand, I probably won’t be around to see the results of many of the decisions politicians make during what remains of my lifetime. Maybe we should ask those who will be around what their dreams are?

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO