Soccer-Napoli look to continue club record winning streak

(Reuters) – Serie A leaders Napoli host Sassuolo on Saturday aiming to extend a club record run of 12 straight wins in all competitions after a 3-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. They have also gone 15 domestic league games unbeaten, a run that started...
Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park

(Reuters) – A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith...
Soccer-Ten Hag hopes ‘magnificent’ De Gea stays on at Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he hoped “magnificent” goalkeeper David de Gea would stay beyond this season at the club after seeing the Spaniard play a starring role in his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday. De...
Soccer-Danish soccer club Brondby receives offer from Global Football Holdings

(Reuters) – Danish soccer club Brondby IF said on Friday that The US investor group Global Football Holdings (GFH) have made a public offer to purchase shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S. The offer price will be DKK 0.55 ($0.0736) per share. Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S engages in...
Soccer-Chelsea’s Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down. Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he...

