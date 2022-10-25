Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Napoli look to continue club record winning streak
(Reuters) – Serie A leaders Napoli host Sassuolo on Saturday aiming to extend a club record run of 12 straight wins in all competitions after a 3-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. They have also gone 15 domestic league games unbeaten, a run that started...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park
(Reuters) – A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ten Hag hopes ‘magnificent’ De Gea stays on at Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he hoped “magnificent” goalkeeper David de Gea would stay beyond this season at the club after seeing the Spaniard play a starring role in his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday. De...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Danish soccer club Brondby receives offer from Global Football Holdings
(Reuters) – Danish soccer club Brondby IF said on Friday that The US investor group Global Football Holdings (GFH) have made a public offer to purchase shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S. The offer price will be DKK 0.55 ($0.0736) per share. Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S engages in...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Chelsea’s Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton
LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down. Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Mexico’s injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Sevilla winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club’s coach Jorge Sampaoli has said. Corona, who has 71 caps for Mexico and has scored 10 goals,...
Comments / 0