ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders Move Up Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jPgE_0iltYpCu00

The staffs of three FanNation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 8 of the college football season.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers and moved up two spots in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 8 .

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season, as staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) defeated the Mountaineers, 48-10, coming out of their bye week, and with the win, the Tech moved up from No. 7 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Red Raiders will be at home in Week 9 to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

The Week 8 results included TCU beating Kansas State, 38-28; Oklahoma State beating Texas, 41-34 and Baylor beating Kansas, 35-23.

The Week 9 schedule is set for Saturday as Oklahoma State will be at Kansas State, TCU travels to West Virginia, and Oklahoma travels to Iowa State (both of which were idle in Week 8).

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 8 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (7-0, 4-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) — 43 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) — 42 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) — 33 points (Last Week: 8)

5. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) — 29 points (Last Week: 7)

6. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 27 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 20 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 16 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor

Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coronado High School football team will have a game with Monterey High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

City of Levelland mourns the loss of second ACO

Following the tragic vehicle wreck that claimed the life of fellow Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth earlier this month, Jon Corder was air lifted to Lubbock’s UMC where he spent several days in ICU with serious injuries. This past week, the family of Corder removed him from life support. Holding an Honor Walk at UMC Thursday, Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as city staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to escort Jon’s remains into surgery. The City of Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson and Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia made comments through a press release sent from the city.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Levelland To Host Extreme Motocross Next Weekend

This is some thrilling stuff. We kind of need to start with the elephant in the room and that's that this is the type of event that Lubbock has been missing over the last few years. Ever since the Lubbock Colesium was given away, we've had no "dirt floor" type events. We've had no rodeo, no monster trucks, and I'm betting fewer events overall.
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
482
Followers
406
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy