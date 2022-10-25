Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Road Trip to Ames

The Sooners announced a new set of captains on Tuesday before the team hits the road.

After a much needed bye week, the Sooners have announced a new set of captains for the team's road test against Iowa State.

Oklahoma responded to three straight losses by recording a ranked win over Kansas, scoring 52 points in the process. Finding that same offensive groove will be crucial for the Sooners moving forward.

For Saturday’s game against the Cyclones, Oklahoma went with an experienced group of captains.

Offensively, wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive linemen Andrew Raym and Anton Harrison have all been integral parts of the offense. The Sooners offensive line has been dominant at times, allowing Eric Gray to break free all season. Mims is Oklahoma’s clear receiving leader at 32 catches for 542 yards.

The other two selected captains come from the defensive side of the ball, as Danny Stutsman and Reggie Grimes have been day-one leaders for the group. Stutsman leads the ream in solo tackles with 34 hits, while Grimes’ four sacks are also a team high.

The Sooners will have to, one again, stride towards complimentary football to beat the Iowa State. The Cyclones sit alone in last place of the Big 12, starting the slate 0-4. Every loss, though, has been by a score or less.

Oklahoma and Iowa State will kick off on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. from Jack Trice Stadium.