REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho
Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us. Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood. Pocatello. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. –...
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
Your guide to Halloween events in east Idaho
Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy. Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s southside parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses, including EastIdahoNews.com.
A random Facebook request for old tapes leads to this Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Several months ago we received an email about a man named Michael. It said:. I met Michael when he posted several...
Nine kittens rescued by local shelter volunteers after being left to die in small sealed plastic container
REXBURG — Four Paws Pet Adoptions volunteers Karley Bacon and Hannah White stopped by the facility on Monday night to tend to the shelter’s cats when they heard kittens crying. “It took us half a second. We didn’t know where it was coming from,” White said. The women soon located the baby cats in a 12x24” plastic bin tightly sealed shut. After opening the bin, the women found the nine...
Local woman wants communities help gathering memories and stories of Pearl Harbor
POCATELLO – Veterans Day is approaching and a local veterans organization wants the communities help with an ongoing project. Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the the U.S. Naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Reed’s Dairy to hold Halloween event including brain freeze ice cream eating contest
IDAHO FALLS — Reed’s Dairy is hosting its annual “Halloween at the Dairy” on Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. at their Idaho Falls Headquarters on Broadway Street. This year’s event boasts horse-drawn wagon rides, a donut eating contest, the famous “Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest,” cornhole and more.
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
Firefighters respond to massive haystack fire near McCammon
MCCAMMON — A massive haystack fire is burning near this Bannock County town. The fire at the large haystack along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. As of 10:30 a.m. the blaze was still burning and smoke from the flames could be seen from several miles away. No...
Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon
Women’s clothing store ROOLEE will be opening a location in Ammon. The post Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
Driggs sued for dumping ammonia, officials say, “We’ve known this is coming”
DRIGGS Idaho. — The City of Driggs has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for their Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) being out of compliance with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit. Driggs was not alone in the state of Idaho in regards to water pollution,...
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
Man appears in court after allegedly shoving man and causing skull fracture
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court on Thursday after reportedly shoving a man at a bar and causing traumatic injury. Micah Danner, 30, was charged with felony aggravated battery on Sept. 22. According to Idaho Falls police, officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, with...
Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
