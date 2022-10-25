ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho

Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us. Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood. Pocatello. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. –...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week

HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Your guide to Halloween events in east Idaho

Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy. Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s southside parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses, including EastIdahoNews.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nine kittens rescued by local shelter volunteers after being left to die in small sealed plastic container

REXBURG — Four Paws Pet Adoptions volunteers Karley Bacon and Hannah White stopped by the facility on Monday night to tend to the shelter’s cats when they heard kittens crying. “It took us half a second. We didn’t know where it was coming from,” White said. The women soon located the baby cats in a 12x24” plastic bin tightly sealed shut. After opening the bin, the women found the nine...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman wants communities help gathering memories and stories of Pearl Harbor

POCATELLO – Veterans Day is approaching and a local veterans organization wants the communities help with an ongoing project. Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the the U.S. Naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life

REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
