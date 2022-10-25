Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting. During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teacher killed Monday in a shooting at a St. Louis high school had strong connections to Springfield. Jean Kuczka attended Missouri State University, where she studied physical education and played on the field hockey team. Kuczka’s former coach called her a hero. She said Jean loved her team like her family, just like the children she put first Monday.
Column: St. Louis school shooting a dark day for our community, country
I can still hear them singing. As the Roosevelt boys basketball team’s fans sensed what was coming, a monumental upset over the St. Louis and Missouri high school dynasty that was the Vashon Wolverines under legendary coach Floyd Irons, they chanted in unison the Rough Riders’ unofficial theme song ...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured. The shooter, later identified as...
Pokemon Go father-son team convicted of Kirkwood Park assault
A father and son have been convicted of a 2019 attack in Kirkwood Park over a game of Pokemon Go.
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
10 Names for St. Louis' Soccer Stadium That Are Better Than 'CITYPARK'
The electrocuted stadium is already such a disaster that a company being sued for Medicaid fraud says "nah"
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
Raw Video: Scene of school shooting in St. Louis
At least six people were taken to a hospital, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Live coverage.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Smoke from warehouse fire rises over St. Louis
For the second time in just over 12 hours, St. Louis City firefighters responded to battle a fire at a vacant warehouse just north of downtown.
Man charged in downtown St. Louis stabbing
St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 11 for a stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought 600 rounds of ammo
The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis school Monday was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition, police said at a press conference Tuesday.
Student describes being in St. Louis school during shooting
"While I was in there, I held onto my Jesus piece and prayed. There was nothing else I could do but to pray."
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal
Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
