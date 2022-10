KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission officials released early plans Thursday for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City next April. The preliminary plan revealed centers around the area surrounding Union Station and the World War I Memorial. In the proposed map, the green room for prospective draft picks would be inside Grand Hall and fans would be able to enjoy the Draft Experience area on the north lawn. The WWI memorial would serve as the backdrop for the event’s red carpet area.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO