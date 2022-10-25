Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State women's soccer ends season with 2-0 setback at Augustana
Augustana scored two goals just 2:15 apart in the first seven minutes of the second half to snap a scoreless tie and defeat Wayne State 2-0 in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State ends the season with records of 3-11-4 overall and 3-9-3...
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
norfolkneradio.com
No. 3 Wayne State sweeps Winona State in NSIC action
Wayne State sweep Winona State in NSIC action on Friday night (25-19, 25-16, 25-12) inside of Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats move to 26-1 on the year with a 16-1 NSIC record. The Warriors fall to 12-12 on the year with a 8-9 NSIC record. Wayne State would use a .430...
norfolkneradio.com
Verges Cave rumors lead to paranormal tour for EVM
The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their 4th annual paranormal tour this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Verges Cave in Norfolk. Museum Director Libby McKay says the cave, which was built 100 years ago, was part of the ground of town physician, Dr. Carl Verges. "What is now Verges Park...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sioux City Journal
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
norfolkneradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visits Norfolk at GOP rally
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen joined Congressman Mike Flood Wednesday evening at the Republican GOP election rally at the Midtown Event Center. Pillen says there are many different areas to focus on in the state of Nebraska, but none probably as big as taking care of our kids. "If were Nebraska,...
News Channel Nebraska
Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WOWT
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school. They considered it serious enough to file sheriff’s reports. When Heritage Elementary got out last Wednesday Brecken Leclair, 7, showed his mom the marks...
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer says don’t do what he did: misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
