KSLA
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
kalb.com
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.
KTBS
Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
khqa.com
Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
Court docs: Shreveport woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old who was found dead inside suitcase, mother wanted
A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
East Texas infant flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into home; 5 others injured
FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Woman arrested after hours long standoff with SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were involved in a standoff with a suspect who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Tuesday. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street around 1:00 p.m. to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The woman then barricaded herself inside the house and reportedly started shooting.
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
KTBS
Video: SPD officers shoot armed man who retreats; expert says justified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man with a machete who was involved in a tense and emotionally charged two-minute standoff with Shreveport police had turned and was walking away when two officers shot him, body camera video of the incident shows. The 58-year-old man, who survived wounds to his leg, had...
EXCLUSIVE: Federal lawsuit filed against Louisiana police officers
A federal lawsuit was filed against Minden police officers after a 58-year-old victim of an accident was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
