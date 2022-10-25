ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caspiana, LA

KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
ATHENS, TX
khqa.com

Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
LA GRANGE, MO
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman arrested after hours long standoff with SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were involved in a standoff with a suspect who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Tuesday. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street around 1:00 p.m. to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The woman then barricaded herself inside the house and reportedly started shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
