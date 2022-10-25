Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart and Lonoke square off for the 17th season in a row
Ask the average fan who they believe Stuttgart’s football rival to be and most respond that it is the Dragons of DeWitt. Ask that same question of those close to the Ricebirds program and one gets a different answer – the Lonoke Jackrabbits. Stuttgart and Lonoke have competed...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
New Arkansas 4-H Video Crew members to train in video production
LITTLE ROCK — In an increasingly digital world, young people need to develop the technical skills necessary for success in many career paths. For students interested in video technology, the Arkansas 4-H Video Crew offers an opportunity for hands-on learning with industry professionals. The Arkansas 4-H Video Crew recently...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Long joins AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Stuttgart branch
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services (AFCS) announces the hiring of Shelby Long as a customer specialist in the company’s Stuttgart Branch Office. “We’re pleased to have Shelby on our team,” said Kyle Stovesand, VP of Lending & Branch Manager, Stuttgart. “Her experience in ag business and lending is an asset to both our branch office and our customer-owners.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Veterans services available at Owlfest in McGehee on Saturday
A free Veterans benefit featuring accredited service officers is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, at Owlfest located at 101 Railroad St. in McGehee. Veterans and Veteran family members are welcome. Walk-ins will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Owlfest will be in...
