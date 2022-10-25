Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist Workers’ Party leader, narrowly edged out far-right populist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to win a fiercely fought runoff election for the Brazilian presidency on Sunday.Da Silva, the 77-year-old known as Lula, swung 50.8 percent of the vote with Bolsonaro breathing down his neck at 49.2 percent, according to the country’s electoral authority, which announced 98.8 percent of votes had been counted.Bolsonaro led the race for much of the day, but as Lula overtook him with around 70 percent of the vote tallied, car horns began to sound on the streets of downtown São Paulo,...

