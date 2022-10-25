Read full article on original website
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Brazil’s former leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has sealed an astonishing political comeback, beating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most significant and bruising elections in the country’s history. With 99% of votes counted, Silva, a former factory worker who became Brazil’s...
Two Americans were killed in Seoul Halloween crowd crush
Two U.S. citizens were among at least 153 people killed in a crowd stampede in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween festivities over the weekend. One of the Americans was a University of Kentucky nursing student, while the other has not been publicly identified. In a statement on Sunday, the U.S....
