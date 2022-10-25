ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Two Americans were killed in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

Two U.S. citizens were among at least 153 people killed in a crowd stampede in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween festivities over the weekend. One of the Americans was a University of Kentucky nursing student, while the other has not been publicly identified. In a statement on Sunday, the U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy