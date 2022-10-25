Read full article on original website
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Signing Recognizing Drought Relief Efforts
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is holding a ceremonial signing on Friday recognizing legislation and executive action to support those hit by the extreme drought. The signing will be held at "Bull Creek Cattle Company" in Woodward County, near Mooreland. Governor Stitt will be joined by local legislators and leaders from...
Pet Of The Week: Nikki
Learn how you can adopt Nikki, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
