Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Tobroco-Giant’s new equipment at Bauma
At the Tobroco Giant exhibition stand at Bauma 2022, the company is showcasing its new electric offering, a first glimpse of its new tracked skid steer and its new compaction range. A forceful presence on the stand is the G2700E, a newly electrified version of the G2700 series wheel loader.
Komatsu reaffirms carbon goals with electric launches
Komatsu showed six electric machines at Bauma – from a 1 tonne micro excavator up to a 20 tonne class machine - as it reaffirmed its goal to be a carbon neutral business by 2050. The company, which showed 22 new machines in Munich, said its electric PC210E 20...
Keestrack targets zero emissions
Belgian crushing and screening equipment manufacturer Keestrack is exhibiting a range of electric machines under its “Join the e-volution” banner, after a busy period of product development in the past two years. Marketing manager Marcel Kerkhofs said: “We have a strong reputation for cost-effective equipment with a relentless...
Demolition excavator launch for ambitious Kobelco
The Japanese managing director of Kobelco’s European operations has reiterated his company’s ambition to become the continent’s number one demolition excavator manufacturer in Europe. Speaking to D&Ri at the Bauma exhibition in Munich, Makoto Kato said customers want to go higher and higher with their equipment –...
