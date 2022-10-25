ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching

A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning Explained

While we didn't see any tornadoes earlier this week, North Alabama and Southern Tennessee still remain in severe weather season — and we've had a few close calls. That is why we are covering general storm safety and the difference between tornado watches, warnings and emergencies in this week's "Anello Answers It."
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger coming to Florence

Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama falls at Central Arkansas 64-29

CONWAY, Ark. – A couple of early miscues gave momentum to Central Arkansas and the Bears never looked back on the way to a 64-29 win over the Lions at Estes Stadium. UCA held a 19-0 advantage before the Lions got on the scoreboard, and UNA trailed 33-7 at the half.
CONWAY, AR
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

