Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Lincoln County schools to close Friday due to illness outbreak
Schools in Lincoln County, Tennessee, will be closed Friday due to a rise in illness among faculty, staff and students. Lincoln County Schools announced the decision Thursday.
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
alabamawx.com
Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching
A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Huntsville High School students, staff return to class after non-credible threat
Students and staff members at Huntsville High School were evacuated Friday morning in response to a threat that was called into the school. The Huntsville Police Department searched the school and determined the threat was not credible. Everyone was allowed to return to class.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning Explained
While we didn't see any tornadoes earlier this week, North Alabama and Southern Tennessee still remain in severe weather season — and we've had a few close calls. That is why we are covering general storm safety and the difference between tornado watches, warnings and emergencies in this week's "Anello Answers It."
WAAY-TV
Food pantry in Northwest Huntsville expanding after Gov. Ivey awards $50,000 grant
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,000 grant to a food pantry in northwest Huntsville, allowing New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church to expand its small room pantry into a larger, multipurposed space. The coordinator for community services, Robin Daly, said once renovations are done in about 6 months, they'll be...
WAAY-TV
Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat gives parents another option to trick-or-treating
The city of Cincinnati is considering a change to make trick-or-treating a weekend's only event for Halloween's to come. Some community-wide events in North Alabama make it easier for parents to celebrate the holiday with their kids, if they're choosing not to go door-to-door. Decatur Fire and Rescue held it's...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
WAAY-TV
North Alabama falls at Central Arkansas 64-29
CONWAY, Ark. – A couple of early miscues gave momentum to Central Arkansas and the Bears never looked back on the way to a 64-29 win over the Lions at Estes Stadium. UCA held a 19-0 advantage before the Lions got on the scoreboard, and UNA trailed 33-7 at the half.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest...
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
