The shocking rise in financial fraud is driving UK banks like Nationwide to adopt a new approach, as its Director of Payments Otto Benz explains. 2021 was something of an annus horribilis for many unwitting consumers in the UK, with fraud victims conned out of an incredible £1.3billion. Digging a little deeper into the data, there were 195,996 separate instances of authorised push payment (APP) scams, which saw Brits tricked into handing over £583.2million last year. App frauds are usually simple but effective; criminals posing as trusted organisations or financial institutions, persuading victims to make a payment in the belief that their money was in safe hands.

2 DAYS AGO