Nevada gambling revenue rises to $1.25bn in September
Gambling revenue in Nevada increased 7.8% year-on-year to $1.25bn in September, while the state also reported month-on-month growth. Revenue in September 2022 was higher than $1.16bn in the same month last year, while the total was also up 3.3% from $1.21bn in August of this year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Amazon shares slump, Big Tech peers stay afloat
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) shares fell about 8% on Friday after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, while its Big Tech peers recovered from a bruising selloff this week.
Boyd reveals Q3 growth as Pala Interactive deal edges closer
Land-based casino operator Boyd Gaming said that it expects to complete its acquisition of Pala Interactive in the next “several weeks” and also reported year-on-year growth across revenue and net profit in its third quarter. Boyd struck a deal to acquire Pala Interactive, the North America-facing igaming software...
Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electricity company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization.
Caesars launches online sportsbook in Ohio ahead of market opening
Caesars Entertainment has announced the launch of its online sportsbook in Ohio ahead of the US state opening its regulated sports betting market in January 2023. Ohio is due to commence legal sports wagering on January 1 and players in the state are now able to register and deposit funds with Caesars in preparation for this launch.
